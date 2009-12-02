Hack or leak?--information emerges about Climategate

Visit this thread and scroll down to number 13. Gavin Schmidt--a fairly reliable source on the matter--says that his information is that the files were not leaked but taken by a black-hat hack of the backup mailserver.
In other words, not a leak, let alone the "whistleblower" fairytale that emerged in the denialosphere.
Hmm...if anyone did that to Morano, Michaels, and Macintyre, we'd probably learn who was responsible. Not that I advocate black-hat hacking or anything!
How to make annoying alarms
1 hour ago
No comments:
Post a Comment